South Indian week sees 'Leader,' 'Vaazha II,' 'Naanu Karunakara' releases

Lineup adds 'Kaalidas 2,' 'Biker,' 'Raakaasa'

There's plenty more on the way: Tamil crime thriller Kaalidas 2 drops April 3, following Inspector Kaalidas on his next case.

Telugu cinema is shaking things up with Biker, India's first motocross film, plus fantasy-horror Raakaasa.

And if you're after something different, the Tamil-Telugu drama Carmeni Selvam adds even more variety to this week's lineup.