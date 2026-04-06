South Indian week sees 'Leader,' 'Vaazha II,' 'Naanu Karunakara' releases
Entertainment
South Indian movies are having a big week, with something for everyone hitting theaters.
Tamil action thriller Leader (April 3) brings Saravanan and Sham together for some high-stakes drama.
Malayalam film Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (April 2) promises a fresh story, while Kannada's Naanu Karunakara (April 2) mixes comedy and real-life struggles in the film world.
Lineup adds 'Kaalidas 2,' 'Biker,' 'Raakaasa'
There's plenty more on the way: Tamil crime thriller Kaalidas 2 drops April 3, following Inspector Kaalidas on his next case.
Telugu cinema is shaking things up with Biker, India's first motocross film, plus fantasy-horror Raakaasa.
And if you're after something different, the Tamil-Telugu drama Carmeni Selvam adds even more variety to this week's lineup.