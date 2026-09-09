'South Park' changes its name in clever dig at Trump
What's the story
In a bold response to American President Donald Trump's recent name-changing spree, the popular animated satire show South Park has decided to change its own name. The Comedy Central series will now be called South America for its 29th season. The creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, said this decision was inspired by the "bravery and patriotism" of Apple and Google, who complied with Trump's demands to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America."
Statement
Stone and Parker thank Paramount in their statement
The announcement of the name change was shared on South Park's social media. The post featured an image of the show's iconic sign, with "Park" replaced by "America."
Stone and Parker also expressed gratitude to their parent company Paramount, calling it a "Skydance Capitulation."
Paramount Skydance is owned by Trump ally David Ellison and is poised to become one of the largest media companies in the US after Trump's administration approved its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Name changes
Trump's name-changing spree
The name-changing controversy began with Trump seeking to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" right after starting his second term.
Last month, amid rising trade tensions between the US and Canada, he moved that Lake Ontario be renamed "Lake America."
Apple and Google complied by changing the name in their Maps apps for US-based users.
Trump's latest suggestion has been to rename the state of New Mexico to "New America."
Show's history
'South Park' has often been critical of the Trump administration
The Emmy-winning comedy series, which first aired in 1997, has often been critical of the Trump administration.
The creators have faced backlash from Trump and his supporters for various reasons, including depicting him naked in bed with Satan and showing an animated version of him with small genitalia.
The 29th season of South America will premiere on September 16 and stream globally on Paramount+.