How did 'South Park' troll Trump amid its Emmy win?
What's the story
The animated show South Park took a final dig at US President Donald Trump on September 6 (Monday morning IST) as it celebrated its Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program. The official South Park X account shared an image of Trump with his pants down, holding an Emmy award aloft. The post read, "Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program!"
Image details
'You finally got your Emmy'
The image featured "You finally got your Emmy" above Trump's head, likely referring to Trump's unsuccessful attempts to win an Emmy for his reality show The Apprentice in 2004 and 2005.
Despite being nominated twice, Trump lost both times to CBS's travel reality series The Amazing Race.
Show's portrayal
Trump's character in 'South Park'
Trump was a major character in South Park's Seasons 27 and 28.
The show returned to Comedy Central after a two-year break with one of its most vulgar and politically charged episodes ever.
It featured Trump in bed with Satan, who's also his lover and the future father of his child.
The episode ended with a deep-faked naked Trump wandering through the desert, delivering a scathing presidential slogan: "Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program! pic.twitter.com/KlpvuhhWH2— South Park (@SouthPark) September 7, 2026
Political commentary
Parker on show's political angle
Series creator Trey Parker explained the show's political angle in an interview with The New York Times.
He said they included Trump in South Park not because "we got all political," but because "politics became pop culture."
Parker added, "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look...whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political."