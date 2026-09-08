How did 'South Park' troll Trump amid its Emmy win?

Trump was a major character in South Park's Seasons 27 and 28.

The show returned to Comedy Central after a two-year break with one of its most vulgar and politically charged episodes ever.

It featured Trump in bed with Satan, who's also his lover and the future father of his child.

The episode ended with a deep-faked naked Trump wandering through the desert, delivering a scathing presidential slogan: "Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large."