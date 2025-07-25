'South Park' mocks Trump in bed with Satan
South Park is back for its 27th season, and the premiere wasted no time making headlines—this time by showing a naked Donald Trump in bed with Satan.
The White House fired back, calling the show "not relevant for over 20 years" and "desperate," but co-creator Trey Parker took it in stride at Comic-Con, joking, "We're terribly sorry," while sticking to the show's signature bold style.
The episode didn't just poke fun at politics—it also threw shade at Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump.
Meanwhile, Parker and Matt Stone recently scored a massive $1.5 billion deal for more episodes and streaming rights.
South Park even nodded to Stephen Colbert's Late Show cancelation, showing they still have a knack for mixing pop culture moments with sharp commentary—all delivered just in time to keep things relevant.