'South Park' mocks Trump in bed with Satan Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

South Park is back for its 27th season, and the premiere wasted no time making headlines—this time by showing a naked Donald Trump in bed with Satan.

The White House fired back, calling the show "not relevant for over 20 years" and "desperate," but co-creator Trey Parker took it in stride at Comic-Con, joking, "We're terribly sorry," while sticking to the show's signature bold style.