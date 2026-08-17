South star Teja criticized for Telugu word at 'Irumudi' event
Entertainment
South star Ravi Teja is getting some heat online after using a Telugu term at Irumudi's pre-release event.
The word he used is sweet for kids in parts of Telangana, but can be insulting when said to women, so it didn't land well with everyone.
Teja repeated nickname, reactions divided
Teja repeated the nickname twice, sparking plenty of discussion online.
Some people think he crossed a line using that word with a child, while others say it's just playful and not meant to offend.
Nakshathra herself said she didn't know what it meant, while Ravi Teja responded that he would tell her later.