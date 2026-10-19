Southern filmmakers prefer streaming deals over traditional theatrical runs
Entertainment
Southern filmmakers are leaning into streaming platforms instead of traditional theater releases.
Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, skipped big northern multiplexes because it only had a four-week theatrical window (not the usual eight).
This move highlights how producers now see streaming deals as a safer and more reliable way to earn money than old-school box office runs.
'Jailer 2' ₹10.9cr from Hindi screens
Even without major multiplexes, Jailer 2 still pulled in ₹10.9 crore from Hindi-dubbed versions in smaller theaters, so there's clearly demand from Hindi-speaking audiences.
This shows that the industry is betting big on digital platforms for both reach and revenue.