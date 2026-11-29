Soysal dedicates ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal to children of Gaza
At the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Turkish filmmaker Faysal Soysal dedicated his ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal to the children of Gaza, highlighting their struggles and calling out global inaction.
His message, delivered by his cinematographer, quickly drew attention and drew criticism from Israel's consul general, Yaniv Revach, who felt the ceremony was being used for political statements.
Soysal urges Gandhi leadership, Revach criticizes
Soysal's speech focused on Gaza's humanitarian crisis and urged leadership inspired by Gandhi.
In response, Revach criticized him for bringing politics into the event, saying cinema should build understanding, not push agendas.
He called on India's film industry to stand against such moves.