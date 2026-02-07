'Spa' release date: Adult comedy starring Shruthy Menon
Abrid Shine's new adult-oriented comedy, Spa, lands in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2026.
Set inside a spa full of secrets and shady business, the film promises plenty of quirky moments and unexpected laughs.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Spa'
Shruthy Menon stars, joined by Radhika Radhakrishnan, Vineeth Thattil, Sidharth Bharathan, Sreeja Das, and more.
The crew features cinematographer Swaroop Philip and music by Ishaan Chhabra.
Where and when to watch the film
Spa will be released in theaters globally by Cyber System Australia. For India and Kerala viewers, Sparray & White Chariot are handling distribution.
Heads up: it's rated A (adults only).