When, where to watch Shriya Saran-Nakuul Mehta's 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' 

The much-anticipated series Space Gen - Chandrayaan, starring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran , will premiere on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming platform with a teaser clip on its X handle. The caption read: "Chaand tak ka safar aasaan toh nahi tha, par Bharat ke liye namumkin bhi nahi tha!"

Series details 'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' is a collaboration between JioHotstar and TVF Directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen - Chandrayaan is a joint venture between JioHotstar and The Viral Fever (TVF). The series also features Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt in key roles. It is based on true events surrounding India's Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Production insights Director and cast shared insights on the series Singh said, "India's Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition." "It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure." Mehta added, "What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn't just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure."