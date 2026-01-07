When, where to watch Shriya Saran-Nakuul Mehta's 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'
What's the story
The much-anticipated series Space Gen - Chandrayaan, starring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, will premiere on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming platform with a teaser clip on its X handle. The caption read: "Chaand tak ka safar aasaan toh nahi tha, par Bharat ke liye namumkin bhi nahi tha!"
Series details
'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' is a collaboration between JioHotstar and TVF
Directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen - Chandrayaan is a joint venture between JioHotstar and The Viral Fever (TVF). The series also features Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt in key roles. It is based on true events surrounding India's Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Production insights
Director and cast shared insights on the series
Singh said, "India's Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition." "It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure." Mehta added, "What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn't just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure."
Career update
Mehta's recent project 'Do You Wanna Partner' on Prime
Mehta is known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, and Dil Boley Oberoi. He was recently seen in Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The series follows two best friends as they embark on a daring business journey to build an alcohol start-up. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 12. Saran was last seen in movies like Mirai and Retro.