'Spaceballs: The New One' to preview at Comic-Con July 24
Entertainment
After nearly 40 years, the Spaceballs sequel is real!
San Diego Comic-Con will host a special panel for Spaceballs: The New One on July 24, 2026, giving fans an early peek and a "behind-the-Schwartz" look with the cast and filmmakers.
Veterans newcomers join 'Spaceballs' 2027
Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks, Daphne Zuniga, and Bill Pullman are all back in action, joined by fresh faces like Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.
Early footage hints at legacy characters passing the torch to newcomers, think Star Wars: The Force Awakens vibes.
Mark your calendars: Spaceballs: The New One hits theaters April 23, 2027.