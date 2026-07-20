Spain clinches 2nd World Cup as Mia Khalifa wins $1.65 million
Entertainment
Spain clinched its second FIFA World Cup title, edging out Argentina 1-0 in New York and taking home $51 million in prize money.
Former adult star Mia Khalifa joined the celebrations after scoring a $1.65 million winnings from her bet on Spain.
Mia Khalifa placed $1 million on Spain
Khalifa put down $1 million on Spain at odds of 1.65, earning her a big win.
She shared photos from the stadium wearing a Lamine Yamal jersey, joking online that she has no Spanish roots but was happy to cheer for Spain.
Ferran Torres extra-time goal wins final
Argentina fought hard under Messi, with Martinez making 11 saves, but Ferran Torres sealed the victory in extra time.
The final drew celebrities like Matt Damon and Javier Bardem, plus featured the tournament's first-ever halftime show starring Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira.