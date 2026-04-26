Spears enters rehab after Ventura police traffic stop March 4

Spears representative calls situation completely inexcusable

Britney's representative called her situation "completely inexcusable," but said "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are supporting her and have moved into her Thousand Oaks mansion while she's away, an arrangement that's sparked some mixed reactions online.

Despite past ups and downs, things between Britney and her younger son Jayden seem to be improving.