Spears likely to be offered plea deal after misdemeanor DUI
Entertainment
Britney Spears will likely be offered a plea deal after being charged with a misdemeanor DUI.
The charge, filed on April 30, doesn't mention any previous incidents or crashes.
Her arraignment is set for May 4, but she doesn't have to show up in person. Her lawyer can handle it.
Spears could plead wet reckless
If Britney accepts the deal, she'd plead guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge instead of DUI, which usually means probation, fines, and mandatory classes.
This option is often given to people who enter rehab, something Britney chose to do herself after her March arrest for erratic driving.
She was motivated by her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, showing she's serious about making positive changes.