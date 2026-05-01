Spears likely to be offered plea deal after misdemeanor DUI

Spears could plead wet reckless

If Britney accepts the deal, she'd plead guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge instead of DUI, which usually means probation, fines, and mandatory classes.

This option is often given to people who enter rehab, something Britney chose to do herself after her March arrest for erratic driving.

She was motivated by her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, showing she's serious about making positive changes.