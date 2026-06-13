'Governor' offers 'buy 1 get 1' ticket deal

Offer details

The offer is valid on tickets booked through BookMyShow

The makers announced the offer on Instagram, encouraging audiences to take advantage of it through BookMyShow by using the code "GOVERNOR." They wrote, "Witness the story behind India's turning point. BUY 1 AND GET 1 Use code GOVERNOR on BookMyShow. GOVERNOR, in cinemas now." Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Governor seeks to revisit a crucial chapter in India's economic history. Bajpayee plays former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan in the film.