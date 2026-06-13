'Governor' offers 'buy 1 get 1' ticket deal
What's the story
To attract more moviegoers, the team behind Governor has announced a "Buy 1 Get 1" ticket deal. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film hit theaters on Friday, June 12. It explores the events surrounding India's 1991 financial crisis through the story of a man whose actions shaped a pivotal chapter in the nation's history.
Offer details
The offer is valid on tickets booked through BookMyShow
The makers announced the offer on Instagram, encouraging audiences to take advantage of it through BookMyShow by using the code "GOVERNOR." They wrote, "Witness the story behind India's turning point. BUY 1 AND GET 1 Use code GOVERNOR on BookMyShow. GOVERNOR, in cinemas now." Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Governor seeks to revisit a crucial chapter in India's economic history. Bajpayee plays former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan in the film.
Production details
Everything to know about the movie
The film is produced under the Sunshine Pictures banner and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The screenplay has been penned by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Ravi Asrani, Saurabh Bharat, and Shah. It is backed by music from Amit Trivedi and features lyrics by acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar.