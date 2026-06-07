Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' is not a 'political' film, says director

Director's perspective

Film features characters based on political figures

In an interview with Times Now, Mandlekar said, "Of course, you can see certain figures from Indian politics, like Mr. Chandrashekhar, who was our Prime Minister at that time, and Mr. Yashwant Sinha, who was our Finance Minister." "Characters representing them are seen in the trailer as well. But the film is not about politicians." "There are so many people working in the backrooms who are actually driving these policies."