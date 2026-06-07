Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' is not a 'political' film, says director
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film, Governor: The Silent Saviour, has been creating a lot of buzz due to its backdrop of India's 1990s economic crisis. The trailer shows characters based on important political figures from that time. However, director Chinmay Mandlekar recently clarified that the film isn't a political drama but instead focuses on the unsung heroes behind crucial economic decisions.
Director's perspective
Film features characters based on political figures
In an interview with Times Now, Mandlekar said, "Of course, you can see certain figures from Indian politics, like Mr. Chandrashekhar, who was our Prime Minister at that time, and Mr. Yashwant Sinha, who was our Finance Minister." "Characters representing them are seen in the trailer as well. But the film is not about politicians." "There are so many people working in the backrooms who are actually driving these policies."
Film overview
More about the film and its cast
Governor is set against the backdrop of India's 1990-91 economic crisis and follows former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan's efforts to prevent an economic collapse. The film stars Bajpayee as Venkitaramanan, with Adah Sharma as reporter Aditi Verma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju as C Rangarajan. The supporting cast includes Madhoo Shah, Krisha Kurup, and Paritosh Sand. It will be released on June 12.