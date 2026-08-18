Spencer releases 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' September 22 2026
Entertainment
Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is set to release a book called Swan Song: Diana, My Sister on September 22, 2026.
The book promises an honest and personal look at Diana's life and legacy, nearly 29 years after her passing in a Paris car crash at age 36.
Spencer promises positive portrait of Diana
Spencer says he wants to "speak on Diana's behalf, and do so in an openly positive way," describing her as loving, charismatic, and deeply human.
The publisher calls the book "While these pages contain many revelations that will draw considerable attention..." hoping it will connect with longtime fans and introduce Diana's story to new generations.