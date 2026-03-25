Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' has already broken this record

The trailer for Tom Holland 's upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day , has made history by becoming the first movie trailer to cross one billion views within four days of its release. The record-breaking achievement was confirmed by WaveMetrix, which reported that the trailer now boasts 1.1 billion views. This milestone further solidifies the film's status as the biggest movie trailer in history.

Record-breaking views 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beat 'Deadpool 3' earlier The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer set multiple records with its view count. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered a staggering 718.6 million views, making it the biggest trailer launch ever for any movie or video game. This surpassed the previous record held by Deadpool and Wolverine, which had 365 million views in 24 hours after launching at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Video game trailer record 'Brand New Day' trailer also eclipsed this record The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer also eclipsed the 24-hour view record for the biggest trailer debut of all time. This title was previously held by last year's Grand Theft Auto VI video game trailer, which had 475 million views. The film's success is expected to translate into box office success when it hits theaters on July 31.

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