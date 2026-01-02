Tom Holland's Spider-Man may not appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday, may not feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man. According to recent reports, the storytelling direction is a key reason for this decision. As of January 2026, Marvel's official announcements and teasers do not include Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday.
Official statements
Do not expect Spider-Man in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Insiders like Daniel Richtman had revealed that Holland will be sitting this one out, as per Trending Movie Clips on X (Formerly Twitter). The absence of Spider-Man is also due to Peter Parker's isolation post-No Way Home, which keeps him away from the Avengers and leads him toward a more grounded, street-level existence.
As of January 2026, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is not in Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026). Marvel's official cast announcements and teasers exclude him, aligning with consistent reports from insiders like Daniel Richtman.
Upcoming film
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' to focus on Parker's new life
The narrative direction for Spider-Man is likely to continue in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, the movie will reportedly focus on Peter rebuilding his life from scratch without involving large-scale Avengers-level conflicts. Including him in Avengers: Doomsday at this point could have diluted that arc.
Production challenges
Budget constraints and filming schedules also play a role
Apart from narrative reasons, practical issues are also at play. Reports suggest that Marvel Studios faced budget constraints during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, Holland was busy shooting for The Odyssey during the crucial production period of this film. Moreover, Spider-Man's rights with Sony require careful planning for every appearance in an MCU film.
Future appearances
Holland's Spider-Man may return in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
Despite his absence from Avengers: Doomsday, fans of Spider-Man can still look forward to Holland's return in the MCU. Reports suggest that his major comeback is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars, set to release in 2027. There are also rumors of a dramatic storyline where Venom's symbiote saves Peter after a near-death experience, similar to what happened in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. However, these details remain speculative as no official trailers or confirmations have been released yet.