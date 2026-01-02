Tom Holland's Spider-Man may not appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday, may not feature Tom Holland 's Spider-Man . According to recent reports, the storytelling direction is a key reason for this decision. As of January 2026, Marvel's official announcements and teasers do not include Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday.

Official statements Do not expect Spider-Man in 'Avengers: Doomsday' Insiders like Daniel Richtman had revealed that Holland will be sitting this one out, as per Trending Movie Clips on X (Formerly Twitter). The absence of Spider-Man is also due to Peter Parker's isolation post-No Way Home, which keeps him away from the Avengers and leads him toward a more grounded, street-level existence.

Upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' to focus on Parker's new life The narrative direction for Spider-Man is likely to continue in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, the movie will reportedly focus on Peter rebuilding his life from scratch without involving large-scale Avengers-level conflicts. Including him in Avengers: Doomsday at this point could have diluted that arc.

Production challenges Budget constraints and filming schedules also play a role Apart from narrative reasons, practical issues are also at play. Reports suggest that Marvel Studios faced budget constraints during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, Holland was busy shooting for The Odyssey during the crucial production period of this film. Moreover, Spider-Man's rights with Sony require careful planning for every appearance in an MCU film.