BMW cars display 'Spider-Man' ad, triggering debate on digital rights
What's the story
Luxury carmaker BMW is facing backlash from its customers after a pop-up advertisement for the new Sony Pictures film Spider-Man: Brand New Day appeared on their vehicle's Control Display screens. The campaign, which started on July 27 and will run until August 10, affects eligible BMW models made after July 2020 in over 70 countries. The affected cars are those with BMW Operating Systems 7, 8, 8.5, 9, or the new BMW Operating System X.
Ad experience
How does the ad work?
When eligible BMW owners start their vehicles, they are greeted by a Spider-Man banner on the Control Display.
Clicking on it triggers a full-screen animation with Spider-Man graphics, themed music, and synchronized ambient lighting on compatible vehicles.
This experience is reportedly delivered through BMW's Festive Animations feature, which has previously been used for seasonal celebrations like Christmas and Halloween.
Twitter Post
See the video here
seems crazy.— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 3, 2026
The movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day paid BMW to take over the display of every BMW made after 2020.
When you start a BMW, it shows you an ad for Spider Man. Really cheapens BMW imo. https://t.co/ylW3Jgearwpic.twitter.com/OWBBVTMMP3
Film partnership
BMW explains the in-vehicle animation
In response to the backlash, BMW confirmed to Autopian that the in-vehicle animation is part of a broader brand partnership with the film.
The company stated, "A few of our vehicles, including the BMW iX3, were in the film, and a special edition iX3 was featured on the red carpet during last night's premiere in Los Angeles."
Owner outrage
Controversy sparks debate on digital rights in connected cars
Despite BMW's explanation, many owners have expressed their dissatisfaction with the pop-up advertisement.
They argue that a luxury vehicle should be a private space and not a platform for third-party commercial content.
The controversy has also sparked a wider debate about who controls the digital experience inside connected cars after they're sold and whether dashboard screens should be free from commercial interruptions.