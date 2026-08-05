Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / BMW cars display 'Spider-Man' ad, triggering debate on digital rights
BMW cars display 'Spider-Man' ad, triggering debate on digital rights
The campaign runs until August 10

BMW cars display 'Spider-Man' ad, triggering debate on digital rights

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
04:27 pm
What's the story

Luxury carmaker BMW is facing backlash from its customers after a pop-up advertisement for the new Sony Pictures film Spider-Man: Brand New Day appeared on their vehicle's Control Display screens. The campaign, which started on July 27 and will run until August 10, affects eligible BMW models made after July 2020 in over 70 countries. The affected cars are those with BMW Operating Systems 7, 8, 8.5, 9, or the new BMW Operating System X.

Ad experience

How does the ad work?

When eligible BMW owners start their vehicles, they are greeted by a Spider-Man banner on the Control Display.

Clicking on it triggers a full-screen animation with Spider-Man graphics, themed music, and synchronized ambient lighting on compatible vehicles.

This experience is reportedly delivered through BMW's Festive Animations feature, which has previously been used for seasonal celebrations like Christmas and Halloween.

Twitter Post

See the video here

ADVERTISEMENT

Film partnership

BMW explains the in-vehicle animation

In response to the backlash, BMW confirmed to Autopian that the in-vehicle animation is part of a broader brand partnership with the film.

The company stated, "A few of our vehicles, including the BMW iX3, were in the film, and a special edition iX3 was featured on the red carpet during last night's premiere in Los Angeles."

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner outrage

Controversy sparks debate on digital rights in connected cars

Despite BMW's explanation, many owners have expressed their dissatisfaction with the pop-up advertisement.

They argue that a luxury vehicle should be a private space and not a platform for third-party commercial content.

The controversy has also sparked a wider debate about who controls the digital experience inside connected cars after they're sold and whether dashboard screens should be free from commercial interruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT