'Spider-Man: BND' sees first sharp drop; India gross reaches ₹505cr
What's the story
The latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections on the second Monday. The Tom Holland-led superhero movie collected an estimated ₹7.6 crore net across 12,765 shows on Day 12 (Monday), reported Sacnilk. Despite this dip, the film's total collection stands at a staggering ₹423.05 crore net and ₹505.93 crore gross in India.
Decline in earnings
First drop below ₹10 crore mark
The film's Monday earnings represent a steep 78.1% decline from its second Sunday collection of ₹34.7 crore.
This marks the first time since its release that the film's daily net collection has dropped below the ₹10 crore mark.
Despite this significant weekday drop, Brand New Day has continued to attract audiences across multiple language versions in India.
Record-breaking success
'Brand New Day' overtakes 'No Way Home's lifetime ticket sales
The English version of the film remains the biggest contributor to its earnings, with the Hindi version closely following. Tamil and Telugu versions have also recorded strong business.
According to BookMyShow data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surpassed the lifetime ticket sales of several major Hollywood releases, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
It is also the biggest Hollywood release in India ever.