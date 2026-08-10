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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 10, 2026
01:24 pm
What's the story

Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water. The Marvel superhero film has collected a whopping ₹500 crore gross in the country in 11 days, per Sony. In comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water had a lifetime gross of ₹465 crore.

Historic debut

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had record-breaking debut in India

The film also had a record-breaking debut in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to become the biggest opening for a non-Indian film.

It grossed ₹72.44 crore on its first day, attracting nearly one million moviegoers.

The film's opening weekend collection across PVR Inox was over ₹135 crore gross box office collection, with an average occupancy of 60%.

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Box office success

Film eyes all-time gross records 

The film's four-day extended opening weekend continued the pace in India, with it crossing the ₹400 crore milestone in eight days.

It is now eyeing the all-time gross records held by Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of revenue and operations at PVR Inox Limited, praised the film's outstanding response.

"What has been particularly encouraging is not just the scale of the opening weekend, but the breadth of audience participation across markets," he told Variety.

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Regional impact

Film sold over 6 million tickets on BookMyShow

The film's success was driven by its linguistic versatility and penetration across India's regional circuits.

The English version led theatrical collections with a 55% occupancy rate, while the Hindi dubbed version saw an extraordinary 95% occupancy.

Southern regional language dubs in Telugu and Tamil also contributed to the film's momentum in key circuits.

It has sold over six million tickets on BookMyShow, further solidifying its box office dominance.

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