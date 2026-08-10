'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster
What's the story
Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water. The Marvel superhero film has collected a whopping ₹500 crore gross in the country in 11 days, per Sony. In comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water had a lifetime gross of ₹465 crore.
Historic debut
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had record-breaking debut in India
The film also had a record-breaking debut in India, surpassing Avengers: Endgame to become the biggest opening for a non-Indian film.
It grossed ₹72.44 crore on its first day, attracting nearly one million moviegoers.
The film's opening weekend collection across PVR Inox was over ₹135 crore gross box office collection, with an average occupancy of 60%.
Twitter Post
Have you watched it yet?
A historic 500 Cr milestone, made possible by you ❤️🕷️#SpiderManBrandNewDay in cinemas now, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada. Book your tickets via the link in bio! pic.twitter.com/ihXdQFB2po— Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) August 10, 2026
Box office success
Film eyes all-time gross records
The film's four-day extended opening weekend continued the pace in India, with it crossing the ₹400 crore milestone in eight days.
It is now eyeing the all-time gross records held by Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame.
Gautam Dutta, CEO of revenue and operations at PVR Inox Limited, praised the film's outstanding response.
"What has been particularly encouraging is not just the scale of the opening weekend, but the breadth of audience participation across markets," he told Variety.
Regional impact
Film sold over 6 million tickets on BookMyShow
The film's success was driven by its linguistic versatility and penetration across India's regional circuits.
The English version led theatrical collections with a 55% occupancy rate, while the Hindi dubbed version saw an extraordinary 95% occupancy.
Southern regional language dubs in Telugu and Tamil also contributed to the film's momentum in key circuits.
It has sold over six million tickets on BookMyShow, further solidifying its box office dominance.