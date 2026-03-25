'Spider-Man: BND's trailer hits 1 billion views in 4 days
Entertainment
The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer starring Tom Holland just made history, hitting 1 billion views in only four days.
It even broke the 24-hour record with over 718 million views, beating out Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine.
Clearly, fans aren't tired of Spider-Man anytime soon.
Trailer sets new record, film's release date
This trailer is now officially the most-watched ever, passing even the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. With 1.1 billion views and counting, it's setting a whole new bar for movie hype.
The film drops July 31, 2026, with Zendaya and Sadie Sink joining Holland, so expectations are sky-high for its box office run.