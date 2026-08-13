'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' $144.5 million 2nd weekend, 8th over $100 million
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just pulled off something huge: its second weekend brought in $144.5 million at the US box office.
That makes it only the eighth film ever to hit over $100 million in a second weekend, landing right behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame on the all-time list.
'Brand New Day' tops $1.67B worldwide
Only a handful of blockbusters have managed this, like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World, Marvel's The Avengers, and Inside Out 2.
In just 10 days, Brand New Day has already made over $655 million domestically and a massive $1.67 billion worldwide, setting it up as one of this year's biggest hits and possibly more records to come.