'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 8th film 2nd-fastest to $2 billion
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just joined the exclusive $2 billion club, becoming only the eighth film ever to hit that mark.
Even cooler, it did it in just 17 days, making it the second-fastest movie to reach $2 billion after Avengers: Endgame.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' $2.02B worldwide
The movie's global haul stands at $2.02 billion, with $785.8 million from North America and a massive $1.24 billion internationally.
Its third weekend pulled in another $188.7 million worldwide, including the second-biggest third weekend ever in North America, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ₹467.05cr India
In India, Brand New Day earned ₹467.05 crore in 18 days across six languages, with ₹334.75 crore coming in its first week alone.
The Hindi version led among dubbed releases, showing Spidey's appeal is truly everywhere, even with new movies hitting theaters!