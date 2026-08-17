'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes India's highest grossing Hollywood film
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just set a new record as India's highest-grossing Hollywood film, overtaking Avatar: The Way of Water with ₹546.92 crore in just 17 days.
Released on July 30, this Spider-Man adventure clearly struck a chord with fans across the country.
Crosses $2B worldwide in 3 weeks
The movie crossed $2 billion worldwide in only three weeks, second fastest ever after Avengers: Endgame.
Its success comes from smart moves like releasing in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) across 5,300 screens and focusing on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens and 4DX.
As Shony Panjikaran, General Manager & Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, put it, the strong fan base and love for big-screen experiences really paid off this time.