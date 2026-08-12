'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' bounces back; India gross crosses ₹515cr 

On Day 13 (Tuesday), Spider-Man: Brand New Day was screened in 12,851 shows across India, per Sacnilk.

The film's language-wise breakdown shows that it collected ₹4 crore from both English and Hindi languages, with Hindi dominating the box office at an impressive 89% occupancy rate.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film contributed ₹0.35 crore and ₹0.15 crore respectively to the total earnings on Tuesday.