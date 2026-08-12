'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' bounces back; India gross crosses ₹515cr
What's the story
The latest Spider-Man film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collection on the 13th day of its release. The movie raked in ₹8.5 crore, marking an impressive 11.8% growth from the previous day's earnings of ₹7.6 crore. With this surge, the total gross collection in India has now reached a staggering ₹515.95 crore, and net collections stand at ₹431.55 crore so far!
Collection details
Language-wise breakdown of collections on Day 13
On Day 13 (Tuesday), Spider-Man: Brand New Day was screened in 12,851 shows across India, per Sacnilk.
The film's language-wise breakdown shows that it collected ₹4 crore from both English and Hindi languages, with Hindi dominating the box office at an impressive 89% occupancy rate.
The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film contributed ₹0.35 crore and ₹0.15 crore respectively to the total earnings on Tuesday.
Daily earnings
Looking back at film's box office journey
The film's box office journey started strong with a net collection of ₹60.6 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹49.35 crore and ₹70.25 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively.
However, there was a noticeable drop in collections on weekdays, with the film earning only ₹23.8 crore and ₹21.75 crore on Days 5 and 6, respectively.
Despite this dip, the overall collection has been boosted by the recent surge in earnings!
Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in his fourth solo outing.