'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' clip: Peter discovers MJ's new relationship

The upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland 's Peter Parker grappling with the consequences of his decision to erase his identity from the world. The film, which is set four years after the events of its predecessor, will feature Zendaya 's Michelle Jones-Watson in a new relationship, one that Peter discovers in a recently released clip from CinemaCon.

Plot details What happens in the clip In the clip, per Hollywood portals in attendance at the event, Peter is seen following his former best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) to a crowded college party. At the party, he discovers that Ned has a corkboard with headlines about Spider-Man. Peter introduces himself to Ned and MJ as "Maynard," "a friendly neighbor" from across the hall. The scene takes an emotional turn when he sees MJ kissing someone else at the party.

Film exploration Exploring the aftermath of 'No Way Home' The film will explore the consequences of Peter's decision to erase his identity from the world in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Peter had to make a sacrifice to make all his friends forget who he is," Holland teased at CinemaCon. The official logline reads, "Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city- a full-time Spider-Man."

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