'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' gets Chan stunt team, less CGI
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting a major action upgrade: Jackie Chan's legendary stunt team is handling the fight scenes.
Known for their practical martial arts, wirework, and practical stunts, they're swapping out heavy CGI for fast, realistic combat.
It's a fresh direction for Spidey and promises some seriously cool action.
Holland praises Chan and Cretton directs
Tom Holland called Jackie Chan an "icon," and the team brings stuff fans haven't seen before. Jackie also gave props to Holland for doing his own stunts.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame), the movie swings into theaters July 31, 2026.