'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leak hits X despite Marvel takedowns
Entertainment
Just a day after hitting theaters on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was leaked in high quality and shared widely on X (formerly Twitter).
The pirated movie quickly crossed six million views, and even though Marvel tried to take it down, new uploads kept popping up.
Studios struggle with piracy, Holland returns
Sony Pictures hasn't commented yet, but this leak shows how tough it's getting for studios to stop piracy: takedowns are often too slow to keep up with reposts.
For fans curious about the film itself: Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, with Sadie Sink making her debut as the main villain. The story picks up after No Way Home.