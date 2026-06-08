'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leak reveals Parker's webbing grey mind-control Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Heads up, Spider-Man fans, major leaks just dropped!

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day popped up online ahead of schedule, revealing Peter Parker's new organic webbing powers and introducing Jean Grey as the mind-controlling villain.

The footage teases a wild battle with Grey Hulk and shows some pretty emotional moments, like MJ and Ned not remembering Peter and him standing alone at Aunt May's grave.