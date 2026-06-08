'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leak reveals Parker's webbing grey mind-control
Entertainment
Heads up, Spider-Man fans, major leaks just dropped!
The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day popped up online ahead of schedule, revealing Peter Parker's new organic webbing powers and introducing Jean Grey as the mind-controlling villain.
The footage teases a wild battle with Grey Hulk and shows some pretty emotional moments, like MJ and Ned not remembering Peter and him standing alone at Aunt May's grave.
Marvel scrambles to remove leaked clips
The trailer also features Bruce Banner warning about mutated DNA, adding to the drama.
Marvel is scrambling to remove the leaked clips, but fans are already buzzing about Peter's fresh abilities and wondering if these spoilers might change the movie's timeline before its official July 31 release.