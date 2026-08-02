'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' nets ₹215.47cr in India's 3-day debut
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just pulled off a huge win, earning ₹215.47 crore across India in only three days.
The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, and dropped on July 30, 2026, one day before the global premiere.
Fans could catch it in six languages (including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) and choose between 2D or 3D formats.
Parker isolated, faces new villain
Set four years after No Way Home, Peter Parker is dealing with life in isolation after wiping his existence from his loved ones' memories.
While facing a new villain, he experiences some wild changes linked to being Spider-Man.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink alongside Holland, this movie is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal behind it.