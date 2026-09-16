'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' now US highest grossing film ever
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now officially the highest-grossing film ever in the US pulling in over $936 million in just 47 days, way faster than Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed.
This sequel has set a new bar for superhero movies and gave Sony a major win.
Sony says $65 million to reach $1B
Even though fewer people saw it compared to Star Wars, higher ticket prices and premium formats helped boost earnings.
Sony thanked fans, saying this milestone means a lot, but noted there's still $65 million to go before hitting that rare $1 billion mark at home.