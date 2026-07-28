'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens in India to mixed reviews
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the 38th MCU film, is set to hit Indian theaters on July 30 and is getting a variety of reviews.
Critics are loving Tom Holland as Peter Parker (many call him the "definitive Spider-Man") and appreciate the film's emotional moments and visuals.
But some say the story feels uneven, with pacing issues and a crowded final act that left them wanting more.
Sink praised, fans split, online buzz
Sadie Sink's mystery character is turning heads, earning lots of praise for her performance.
The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal.
Fans online are split: some think it's the best Spider-Man yet, while others find it messy. Even so, it's still creating a huge buzz online.