'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' overtakes 'Avengers: Endgame' in India
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just became the biggest MCU hit ever in India, overtaking Avengers: Endgame.
Released on July 30, the film is getting a lot of love for its more emotional take on Peter Parker.
On its second Saturday (August 8), it pulled in ₹31 crore net, a huge jump from the day before.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ₹455.33cr gross
The movie has collected ₹455.33 crore gross so far, beating Endgame's previous record of ₹445 crore. The English version led earnings, but Hindi and regional dubs also brought in solid numbers.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this fourth Spider-Man film stars Tom Holland with Zendaya and Sadie Sink, keeping fans hooked across India.