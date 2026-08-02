'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' posts $875 million global, 2nd-biggest debut
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just had a massive opening weekend, pulling in $355 million in North America, just shy of Avengers: Endgame's record.
Globally, it made $875 million, making it the second-biggest movie debut ever.
Domestic weekend box office reaches $406 million
This is the largest opening weekend yet for Zendaya and director Destin Daniel Cretton. The film beat Spider-Man: No Way Home by $95 million.
With The Odyssey also doing well (and starring both Holland and Zendaya), the domestic box office hit its highest weekend revenue at $406 million.
Zendaya becomes 2026's highest-grossing actress
Zendaya keeps breaking records: she's now officially 2026's highest-grossing actress after hits like The Drama and ahead of Dune: Part Three.
Even though Brand New Day missed Endgame's top spot, it's still the biggest Spider-Man opener ever and second-highest in movie history.