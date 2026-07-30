'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' posts record advance bookings in India
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a huge start in India, breaking advance booking records even before release.
Tom Holland's latest outing as Spidey pulled in over ₹45 crore just from opening day pre-sales.
By the end of the first weekend, bookings have surpassed ₹85 crore and are on track to beat Endgame's ₹90 crore milestone from 2019.
'Spider-Man' eyes 100cr India, $150 million China
Fans are especially flocking to IMAX and 4DX screens, which could help Spider-Man become the first Hollywood film in India to cross ₹100 crore in pre-sales during its opening weekend.
The excitement isn't just local: the movie made $35 million on opening day in China and is projected to hit up to $150 million in China this weekend, making it one of the biggest Hollywood launches of the decade.