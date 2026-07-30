'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' posts record advance bookings in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a huge start in India, breaking advance booking records even before release.

Tom Holland's latest outing as Spidey pulled in over ₹45 crore just from opening day pre-sales.

By the end of the first weekend, bookings have surpassed ₹85 crore and are on track to beat Endgame's ₹90 crore milestone from 2019.