'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' posts ₹72.44cr biggest Hollywood opener India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the newest MCU movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, just set a new record for Hollywood films in India, earning ₹72.44 crore on its opening day (July 30).
That's higher than Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water, making this Spidey outing the biggest Hollywood opener ever in the country.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits ₹1,000cr
The film didn't just beat Hollywood numbers: it even outperformed Bollywood hits like Pathaan and Dhurandhar with a strong 56.58% occupancy rate across theaters. Globally, it's already crossed ₹1,000 crore in earnings.
Released in India a day before its US premiere, this 38th MCU installment also features Sadie Sink, Florence Pugh, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo, with Destin Daniel Cretton stepping in as director to keep the Spider-Man legacy swinging high.