'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere Coleman calls Holland 'best friend'
Zendaya and Tom Holland hit the UK premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Zendaya reflected on their journey together since Homecoming in 2016.
She called Holland her "best friend," highlighting how their relationship has grown both on- and off-screen.
Their newest Spider-Man film drops July 31.
Coleman and Holland confirmed as engaged
Their friendship turned romantic in 2021, with engagement rumors swirling after Zendaya wore a diamond ring at the Golden Globes last year, later confirmed by PEOPLE.
Recently, Holland referred to Zendaya as "my wife" in a podcast, and praised her calming influence amid fame.
Both are thriving professionally too: Zendaya stars in Dune: Part Three, and Holland leads Avengers: Doomsday, releasing December 18.
As Zendaya put it, "I love to be able to grow together and watch him," and "I mean, he's the best."