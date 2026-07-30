'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere Coleman calls Holland 'best friend'

Their friendship turned romantic in 2021, with engagement rumors swirling after Zendaya wore a diamond ring at the Golden Globes last year, later confirmed by PEOPLE.

Recently, Holland referred to Zendaya as "my wife" in a podcast, and praised her calming influence amid fame.

Both are thriving professionally too: Zendaya stars in Dune: Part Three, and Holland leads Avengers: Doomsday, releasing December 18.

As Zendaya put it, "I love to be able to grow together and watch him," and "I mean, he's the best."