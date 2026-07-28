'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere sees Coleman in spider gown
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showing up in an Ashi Studio gown with a plunging neckline and detailed spider-like accents.
Styled by Law Roach, she finished her look with sparkling Maison Boucheron earrings and black heels featuring a subtle spider motif, definitely on theme for the night.
Coleman returns as MJ
Zendaya was joined by her husband Tom Holland, who matched the vibe in a maroon suit that nodded to his Spider-Man costume.
The couple's appearance marks Zendaya's return as MJ in the new film, which lands in theaters July 31.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it brings back familiar faces and some Hollywood A-listers for another round in the Spider-Man franchise.