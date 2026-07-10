'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' projected $180-$190 million opening, 2nd-biggest Spider-Man debut
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up for a huge debut, with opening weekend projections between $180 million and $190 million.
That would make it the second-biggest Spider-Man launch ever, just behind No Way Home, and even bigger than this year's Toy Story 5.
Holland's return ignites presales and buzz
The hype is real thanks to strong ticket presales, buzzing social media, and lots of fan excitement about Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker.
The film picks up after No Way Home, with Peter starting fresh since everyone's forgotten who he is.
With a secretive plot and more marketing on the way, anticipation could climb even higher before its July 31 release.