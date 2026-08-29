'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tops 'Titanic' for 4th highest grossing
Entertainment
Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day just beat Titanic to become the fourth highest-grossing movie ever.
After a big weekend at the box office, the film has now earned over $2.3 billion worldwide, with director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm.
'Spider-Man' now 2nd in US.
With only Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar ahead globally, Spider-Man is inching closer to even bigger milestones.
In the US it's now second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Not bad for Spidey: he's still breaking records and showing no signs of slowing down!