Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is now America's highest-grossing film 
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is now America's highest-grossing film 
It's Spidey's world and we are just living in it

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is now America's highest-grossing film 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 17, 2026
11:41 am
What's the story

Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly become the highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. The movie has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which held this record for a decade with a total of $936.66 million. As of Tuesday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $936.7 million domestically, according to Deadline.

Record-breaking performance

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets more domestic box office records

The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed sequel, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has set several domestic box office records since its release on July 31.

It had the biggest domestic opening weekend ever with $360 million and broke records for the biggest Thursday previews, opening day (Friday), second-biggest Saturday gross of all time, Monday, and Tuesday.

It also had the highest-grossing opening week in domestic box office history.

Worldwide success

It is also the 3rd-highest-grossing film globally

On a global scale, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $2.45 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time.

It is behind 2009's Avatar ($2.92 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion). The latter is getting a rerelease this month, which may further increase its lead over Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland also starred in Endgame, so it's his highest-grossing movie ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milestone achievement

Top 5 highest-grossing films in US

The fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Holland has been a box office powerhouse since its release in late July. It crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide within six days and reached the $2 billion milestone after three weekends, making it the second-fastest film to achieve this feat after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The current top five highest-grossing films in the US are Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT