'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is now America's highest-grossing film
What's the story
Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly become the highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. The movie has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which held this record for a decade with a total of $936.66 million. As of Tuesday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $936.7 million domestically, according to Deadline.
Record-breaking performance
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets more domestic box office records
The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed sequel, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has set several domestic box office records since its release on July 31.
It had the biggest domestic opening weekend ever with $360 million and broke records for the biggest Thursday previews, opening day (Friday), second-biggest Saturday gross of all time, Monday, and Tuesday.
It also had the highest-grossing opening week in domestic box office history.
Worldwide success
It is also the 3rd-highest-grossing film globally
On a global scale, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $2.45 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time.
It is behind 2009's Avatar ($2.92 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion). The latter is getting a rerelease this month, which may further increase its lead over Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Holland also starred in Endgame, so it's his highest-grossing movie ever.
Milestone achievement
Top 5 highest-grossing films in US
The fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Holland has been a box office powerhouse since its release in late July. It crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide within six days and reached the $2 billion milestone after three weekends, making it the second-fastest film to achieve this feat after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
The current top five highest-grossing films in the US are Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avatar.