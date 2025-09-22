Next Article
'Spider-Man' Tom Holland injured on set; production put on hold
Tom Holland suffered a minor head injury while performing a stunt on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Leavesden Studios in the UK this past Friday.
Production is on hold for now as he recovers, but thankfully no one else was hurt.
Release date, cast of upcoming 'Spider-Man' film
Even after his injury, Holland made a brief appearance at a London charity event with Zendaya over the weekend.
Sony and Marvel are meeting this week to figure out new filming plans and boost safety measures.
The movie—Holland's fourth as Spider-Man—is still aiming for its July 31, 2026 release, with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and newcomer Sadie Sink joining the cast.