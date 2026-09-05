'Spider-Noir' starring Cage canceled after 1 season despite 93% rating
Entertainment
Spider-Noir, with Nicolas Cage playing a 1930s Spider-Man, just got canceled after its first season, even though it scored a huge 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and landed 11 Emmy nominations.
The studios confirmed the show won't be back, which is a surprise considering how much love it got.
Series logged 2.6 billion streaming minutes
Set in a Great Depression multiverse, the series followed Cage as Ben Reilly, a private eye who puts on the Spider-Man mask again.
The show also featured an impressive cast and racked up 2.6 billion streaming minutes in six weeks.
For fans of Cage, he's not slowing down: he's got new projects like Fortitude and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse lined up next.