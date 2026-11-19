Nancy Spielberg (yes, Steven's sister) is speaking up about a wave of boycotts hitting Israeli movies.

Her 2025 documentary, A Letter to David (about former Israeli hostage David Cunio), was recently dropped from film festivals because of this trend.

At a recent Creative Community for Peace event in California, she said, "We have no option but to fight back" and "We'll find our audiences, even though it's tough right now."