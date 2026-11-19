Spielberg decries boycotts after 'A Letter to David' festival removals
Nancy Spielberg (yes, Steven's sister) is speaking up about a wave of boycotts hitting Israeli movies.
Her 2025 documentary, A Letter to David (about former Israeli hostage David Cunio), was recently dropped from film festivals because of this trend.
At a recent Creative Community for Peace event in California, she said, "We have no option but to fight back" and "We'll find our audiences, even though it's tough right now."
Industry: boycotts limit Israeli films internationally
Industry voices at the event shared how cultural boycotts are making it harder for Israeli filmmakers to get their work seen internationally.
Roni Aboulafia, chair of the Israeli Documentary Forum, stressed the need for new ways to reach global audiences.
Producer Lawrence Bender pointed out that anti-Israel films tend to get more media attention due to antisemitism, while Wendy Sachs, filmmaker and director of 'Oct. 8,' said pro-Israel stories just don't get the same spotlight.