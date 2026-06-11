Why Steven Spielberg couldn't direct a 'James Bond' movie

New direction

The birth of 'Indiana Jones'

Spielberg's disappointment over the spy franchise led him to another successful venture. He shared the story of his failed Bond attempts with George Lucas in 1977, who then proposed a new project called Indiana Smith (later renamed Indiana Jones). "He told me the premise of the Indiana Jones series, and that's how I got that job," Spielberg said. "So if they ever asked me to make a Bond film now, my answer would be: 'You can't afford me.'"