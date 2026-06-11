Why Steven Spielberg couldn't direct a 'James Bond' movie
What's the story
Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently revealed that he had been turned down multiple times by the James Bond franchise. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, he shared how his attempts to direct a Bond movie were rejected by producer Cubby Broccoli. Spielberg first approached the producer after the success of Jaws. "I'd always wanted to make a James Bond film," he revealed. "I said, 'If you need a director...I would love to direct one.' And he said no."
Unsuccessful negotiations
Spielberg's persistent approach
A few years later, Broccoli reached out to Spielberg after Close Encounters of a Third Kind. He wanted to use the film's iconic five-note melody in Moonraker. Spielberg agreed, but only if he was allowed to direct a Bond film. However, Broccoli still refused his request. "So they consistently turned me down, at least, Broccoli did." "He never explained why he wasn't letting me into the Bond family," Spielberg recalled on the podcast.
New direction
The birth of 'Indiana Jones'
Spielberg's disappointment over the spy franchise led him to another successful venture. He shared the story of his failed Bond attempts with George Lucas in 1977, who then proposed a new project called Indiana Smith (later renamed Indiana Jones). "He told me the premise of the Indiana Jones series, and that's how I got that job," Spielberg said. "So if they ever asked me to make a Bond film now, my answer would be: 'You can't afford me.'"