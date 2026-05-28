Spielberg on IMO podcast says AI must not replace creatives Entertainment May 28, 2026

Steven Spielberg isn't sold on letting AI take over creative jobs.

Chatting on the IMO podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, he said AI can be handy for things like location scouting or finding solutions to medical issues, but when it comes to writing dialogue or making art, he wants humans in charge.

"Don't tell me how to write my dialogue for this character. Don't tell me where the camera has to go. Don't tell me what the set should look like. And also use AI as a tool, but do not use AI as the final word on anything creative, unless AI is simply a tool in a large tool chest of the production designer. That's where I draw the line," Spielberg shared.