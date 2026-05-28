Spielberg returns with 'Disclosure Day' starring Blunt June 12 2026
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg is back with Disclosure Day, an alien thriller dropping on June 12, 2026.
Emily Blunt leads as a Kansas City meteorologist whose strange on-air moment exposes wild truths about aliens and sparks worldwide chaos.
The cast also features Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo.
Trailers for 'Disclosure Day' debut
One teaser was released in December 2025, and a second trailer premiered during Super Bowl LX in February 2026. The line "There will be no other day like tomorrow." stands out.
Spielberg teams up again with his longtime collaborators, David Koepp (screenplay), Janusz Kaminski (cinematography), and John Williams (music), bringing classic alien movie vibes back to the big screen.