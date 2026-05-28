Trailers for 'Disclosure Day' debut

One teaser was released in December 2025, and a second trailer premiered during Super Bowl LX in February 2026. The line "There will be no other day like tomorrow." stands out.

Spielberg teams up again with his longtime collaborators, David Koepp (screenplay), Janusz Kaminski (cinematography), and John Williams (music), bringing classic alien movie vibes back to the big screen.