Why Steven Spielberg turned down 1st 'Harry Potter' film

Director's dilemma

'I walked away from 'Harry Potter' for 'A.I.'

Spielberg also revealed that he had already committed to Harry Potter and started casting for it when A.I. came into the picture. "I actually walked away from Harry Potter, which I was scheduled to direct as my next movie." "I gave it up. It was going to be a huge movie because the book was already a runaway cultural phenomenon. I gave that up to essentially do A.I."