Why Steven Spielberg turned down 1st 'Harry Potter' film
What's the story
In a recent interview with TCM, legendary director Steven Spielberg revealed that he was once set to direct the first Harry Potter film. However, he had to walk away from it due to Stanley Kubrick's death in 1999 and a subsequent request to direct A.I. Artificial Intelligence. He said, "After Stanley's death, I was at the funeral. Christiane Kubrick and Jan Harlan, her brother, approached me about taking over from Stanley, as Stanley had intended, and directing the movie."
Director's dilemma
'I walked away from 'Harry Potter' for 'A.I.'
Spielberg also revealed that he had already committed to Harry Potter and started casting for it when A.I. came into the picture. "I actually walked away from Harry Potter, which I was scheduled to direct as my next movie." "I gave it up. It was going to be a huge movie because the book was already a runaway cultural phenomenon. I gave that up to essentially do A.I."
Franchise transition
The aftermath of Spielberg's decision
The Harry Potter franchise was eventually handed over to Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films in 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, Spielberg went on to direct a series of successful films, including A.I., Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, and Munich.
Film reception
'A.I.'s initial reception and subsequent re-evaluation
A.I. was released in 2001 and received mostly mixed reviews. However, over the years, the film has been re-evaluated and is now considered a cult classic. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter franchise is set to expand with the upcoming HBO series. The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will release on Christmas 2026. In India, it will stream on JioHotstar.