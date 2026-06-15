Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' grosses $92.9 million opening weekend, biggest original opening Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Steven Spielberg is back in blockbuster mode: his new film Disclosure Day just scored $92.9 million worldwide in its first weekend, including $44 million domestically.

This marks his biggest opening for an original story and his first summer hit in 10 years.

The movie follows a team trying to reveal government UFO secrets, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo.